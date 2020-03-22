Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're making the Herculean effort. You've got an amazing network to tap into. Everyone you know could be a co-conspirator if you wanted them to be. If you want help, then let people know.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you see people doing what you think you should be doing, it stirs up an emotional brew that would be toxic to stew in. Move quickly on to how you can make these things happen for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Being interested and curious puts you in the optimal state to forge connections. Being extremely attracted puts you in a suboptimal state, as it amps up the nervous system and skewers judgment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Impulsivity will figure into your learning curve today. Sometimes even you don't understand why you do a thing, but there is a reason. If you want to change, you can find reasons for different behaviors, too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If the critics show up, that will make a difference, not because they like your work or not, but because they legitimize and publicize it, making a stir. A stir is just what's needed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Consider whether you're on the team that's best for you or if this is even the right game. To win by any rules other than the ones that fit your own values can be only a hollow victory.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0