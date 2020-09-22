Horoscopes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Convenience is as good a reason to do a thing as any. You might even say that convenience is the finger of destiny pointing you in the luckiest direction imaginable today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Humor has its own rules. Large margins of error are given to those who produce large smiles. You love the people who can make you laugh. They can get away with so much more than others in your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You know that if you don't like what you're getting, then you need to adjust what you're giving. And yet, sometimes, it's hard to see the correlation. Trusted outside parties who will share honest insights are invaluable.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It will come up, this question of when to stop. "Quit while you're ahead" is the maxim, but how ahead? If you pull back just because you're winning, you won't ever know the extent of what's possible. Let it ride out a little longer.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You live and work in a group. You'd rather make them your friends than have conflict in your day to day. Your feelers are constantly out, searching for ways to connect, uplift and support.