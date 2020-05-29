Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Anyone can read subjects in agreement with their beliefs, but the wise and exceptionally intelligent grow their minds by spending time with ideas different from their own.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Love makes you fearless; love makes you free. If you feel afraid and caged-in, then you're either needlessly making love difficult or this thing is not really love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your true friend is the person who knows you well enough to nudge you in a good direction, realize when you're on track and can also clearly see when you're off. Bonus points for tact!

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There is someone intent on impressing you, despite the fact (or maybe because of it) you are not so easily impressed. Your reluctance only makes this person try harder.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Today is like an overly complicated television remote control. Unless you know the right sequence of actions, you are unlikely to tune into the programming of your choice.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Honesty is generally the most efficient approach. It saves time and resources. It keeps people from putting stock in things that aren't going to pan out.