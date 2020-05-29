Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Anyone can read subjects in agreement with their beliefs, but the wise and exceptionally intelligent grow their minds by spending time with ideas different from their own.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Love makes you fearless; love makes you free. If you feel afraid and caged-in, then you're either needlessly making love difficult or this thing is not really love.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your true friend is the person who knows you well enough to nudge you in a good direction, realize when you're on track and can also clearly see when you're off. Bonus points for tact!
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There is someone intent on impressing you, despite the fact (or maybe because of it) you are not so easily impressed. Your reluctance only makes this person try harder.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Today is like an overly complicated television remote control. Unless you know the right sequence of actions, you are unlikely to tune into the programming of your choice.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Honesty is generally the most efficient approach. It saves time and resources. It keeps people from putting stock in things that aren't going to pan out.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Today the sinner and the saint will not be two different people; rather, they will be two different behaviors from the same person. Much will depend on what you bring out in others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'd follow your purpose even if it were unpopular. However, today, the expectations and opinions of others will align really well with your soul's best interest -- how fortuitous!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Beware of the one who tries too hard to win your trust. People who are honest and true don't worry too much about convincing others of their trustworthiness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Set goals of learning instead of performance. By learning, you will automatically become a more competent performer, whereas to perform well without learning produces a success that may be difficult to duplicate.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You deserve the same quality of attention you give others. When that boomerang doesn't come back, consider throwing it somewhere it won't get hung up in a tree.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Think about the thing just long enough to feel that you can act in good faith. If you keep thinking about it past a certain point, the options open up overwhelmingly, causing indecision and paralysis.
