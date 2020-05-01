Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As an adult, you have a lot of choice about who you're around. Though it doesn't always seem that way. That's why, with new people, the standards should be high. Cheerfulness is a must.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You get pleasure from novelty in small measurements. You seek a situation that feels fresh, but not so new that it disorients or destabilizes. It's also what you want to create for others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You appreciate when others trust you enough to be vulnerable. You also appreciate when they respect you enough not to flood the conversation with big emotion at the wrong time. You're strong. You need the same.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Pick your guitar and fill your fruit jar. The work will get done, eventually. In the meantime, having a good time is as productive, if not more, than your workaday tasks.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll be as magnificent as the purpose you choose, so set goals that empower you. This is no time to put yourself in a position where you're likely to be giving and giving without the promise of a return.