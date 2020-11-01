Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There's a streak of exhibitionism going through the day. You have something important to contribute and the general public will be receptive to it, especially with your entertaining approach.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The soldier doesn't rush forward to battle without a strategy. The teacher has a lesson plan. The doctor reads a chart. Everyone is doing their prework today, including you. It will take many hours and be worth it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Talk to your team. If you don't have a team, then start to assemble one. An ingenious plan evolves. Also, when you respect the protocol of organizations, it respects you right back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Just when you think you're alone, you realize that, in fact, you are being observed by someone who is assessing how well you might fit a particular role. It's up to you to make this your business or not.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Small decisions do have a way of rippling out to great effect. One effort that's worth making is in matters of love and friendship. Whatever you do to keep things fresh and exciting will go a long way.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Seems like much of today's schedule falls under two categories at once -- "potentially boring" and "mandatory attendance." Don't let that get you down. A bit of mischief gets tossed in there to perk everyone up.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

