Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is not necessary to fight the old guard. Nor is it your responsibility to overturn the powers that be. For now, it is enough to observe and note where change needs to happen.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your habits are perfectly positioned to match up with certain goals and with how you see yourself and who you want to be in this lifetime. This is a magic alignment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The poet Kahlil Gibran perfectly described your day today when he said, "Your soul is oftentimes a battlefield, upon which your reason and your judgment wage war against your passion and your appetite."

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your thought process is like a television in which you can't control the programming, but you can choose what you'll watch. And if you choose wrong, you can always change the channel.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe something has changed; maybe nothing has changed. However you need to see it, look at it that way. You'll be adept at creating the exact mindset you most need in order to get this day done right.