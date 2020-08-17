Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Observe until you have a gut feeling about what to do next. If no feeling comes, enjoy the silence and space. After all, silence and space is what gives life form.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's a higher level of intellectual activity going on today, and you'll get the chance to share ideas with people who think alike and differently. You'll challenge and inspire one another.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The best way to find out who can keep a secret and who can't is to observe how people do with the information you give them -- before you tell them anything you actually would want kept secret.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The victory is yours, which is weird because you didn't even know you were in a competition. Do not let that stop you from using what you're given.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's sometimes hard to tell whether you're excited or anxious. Either way, there's a job to be done. Breathe through the nerves and remind yourself what matters here.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Unreasonable purchases have their place and time. As fellow Virgo Dorothy Parker suggested, "Take care of the luxuries and the necessities will take care of themselves."