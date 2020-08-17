Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Observe until you have a gut feeling about what to do next. If no feeling comes, enjoy the silence and space. After all, silence and space is what gives life form.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's a higher level of intellectual activity going on today, and you'll get the chance to share ideas with people who think alike and differently. You'll challenge and inspire one another.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The best way to find out who can keep a secret and who can't is to observe how people do with the information you give them -- before you tell them anything you actually would want kept secret.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The victory is yours, which is weird because you didn't even know you were in a competition. Do not let that stop you from using what you're given.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's sometimes hard to tell whether you're excited or anxious. Either way, there's a job to be done. Breathe through the nerves and remind yourself what matters here.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Unreasonable purchases have their place and time. As fellow Virgo Dorothy Parker suggested, "Take care of the luxuries and the necessities will take care of themselves."
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The people around you with similar backgrounds and experiences will not be the most useful to you now. The objective and unbiased eye is invaluable, and it only comes from an outsider with a different experience.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Consider, just for one day, doing hardly a thing beyond showing up. It's what most people are doing. Pull back and you'll be suddenly aware of, for better or worse, what a whole lot of extra effort you normally put in.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're only interested in the people who are difficult to know and the prizes that are hard to win. Perhaps, it's because you have a feeling you can succeed with this.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Resist persuasion. Those who attempt to sway you in any particular direction are more concerned about their own agenda than yours. Action would be premature.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As a rule, people don't completely know the landscape of their own psyche. Today, you're as likely to be surprised by your own behavior as you are by the behavior of another.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People who think they can't do much about their situation will not pay nearly as close attention as those who are actively looking for all the opportunities they believe are around them.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
