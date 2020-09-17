Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Be careful what you acknowledge in others because you can count on getting more of it. Focus on the kindnesses you'd enjoy an abundance of. If you give lots of attention to bad behaviors, they will continue, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Today brings a suspenseful scenario, so enjoy the exquisite tension of mystery at play. You could guess 12 times and still not predict this one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It will be the daily kindnesses -- feeding someone, driving them, listening to them -- that add up to the stuff of good relationships. Even so, you'll throw in the extras because it's so easy for you to give in that way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There is no persuasion without observation, no influence without understanding the needs and wants of others. If all you do is open an inquisitive mind to the behaviors of others, you'll grow in influence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's like a wind-up toy: you turn the key, set it on the ground and release. It should be predictable, what happens next, but somehow it isn't. The same movement in a different environment changes the outcome.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It's the higher virtues that call to you today -- courage, nobility, loyalty -- the ones that work as well in the modern world as they did in more feudal times.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

