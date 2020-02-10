Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your life, which you feel should be familiar to you by now, tears off from the form, sprinting, darting, circling back to offer you a choice: Either get back in step or see it so vividly that you couldn't possibly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's nothing more powerful than loving a person who is not behaving in a way you'd prefer. The true test of a relationship and of individual character is the ability to set aside selfish interests to do the right thing in the moment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You decide what to focus on, and this choice takes care of hundreds of other choices. Magic happens when you center yourself on the people, activities and environments that are most aligned with what you want.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you judged it wrong, don't worry. There really is no better way to get better at life. Clear thinking is a product of judging things wrong time and again, realizing the error and trying to assess it another way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Most people fear loss more than they desire gain, and this is why they play it safe. Having very little to lose is an excellent position and the one that produces the most exciting risk-taking.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}