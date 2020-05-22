Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are things about yourself you cannot change, and things you can absolutely change. Knowing the difference is a key to happiness. You'll be inclined to work on yourself. The best work you can do is around acceptance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's one thing to enjoy something and quite another to be a fan. The latter version is curious, investigative and active in appreciating the finer points. Go on marveling, and one day you will become what you admire.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People don't have to agree with you in order to be your friend. You have plenty of friends you don't agree with. The manner in which you disagree -- with respect, tact and diplomacy -- is an agent of trust and bonding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Even as you work for what you want, you're very happy with certain things you already have. And where this is not the case, you're willing to let go and move on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). While it's generally better to act out of principle and for the approval of others, sometimes a bit of people-pleasing is the quickest, most strategic route to the common good.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're not trying to be competitive or show anyone up. But as you follow your heart, you gain insights, skills and other qualities that make the people around you want to up their game.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

