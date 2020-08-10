Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You wanted someone's love, and you weren't the only one trying to get it. This taught you more about competition than anything you've done since. There's an art to getting the right kind of attention. You're nailing it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Practical matters fade back and what comes to the fore is a poetic aspect to the day in which a hope or justice is expressed perfectly to reflect this artistic and emotional journey you are on.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If your primary value is something quantifiable, then you will always need more of it. But when you value abstract qualities like freedom or playfulness, you don't have to chase. You just embody the thing and have won.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is natural to go easy on those you love most. Do the same for yourself. When you're giving your best effort, accept that it's all you can do. Expecting yourself to do more is not only silly; it's unkind.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Money has no inherent value, only the value we assign to it. You think you know what gets exchanged inside of a dollar, but give it more consideration today, and you'll have a new realization.