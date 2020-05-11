Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You will gladly take on the high level of responsibility of which you are capable. There's a decision to be made, and you are the best person to make it. You will follow through with the work you know you need to do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are happy to fill in the blanks for another person, work behind the scenes to make them look good and do what you can to make their dream come true. This graciousness will eventually come back to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It may take longer than usual to get going this morning, but once your mind kicks into a certain mode, you will come up with brilliantly creative and exceptionally workable plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are these moments in which you feel that the way things are now is intolerable and untenable, but with a total change of direction much could be solved. Hypothetically explore the options.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Today's struggles will not be tomorrow's. What changes the game is not the accumulation of hours and days. Rather, it's the resolutions you make and the actions you take to eradicate the problem.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You would love to spoil someone with attention, as it would please you to be able to give someone else what you wanted but didn't get. These dynamics are complex, but they play out simply.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

