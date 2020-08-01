Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You've known what it's like to grasp at elusive rings. Now, the thing you're hanging onto clasps your hand just as tight. There is power and magic in the exchange.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It is normal to have bad thoughts when bad things are going on, or just in general. Regardless, persist with the business you signed up for. Thoughts come and go. Perseverance and tenacity are what will be remembered.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Money in and of itself isn't the end-all power source. There's a lot that is mightier than paper and ink, than symbols and status, than sums of numbers. You'll figure this out without throwing much money at it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Selflessness leads to satisfaction. It's the moves you make to see other people smile or to alleviate their worry or their suffering that will ultimately bring you the most joy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are people you like to be around and then there are people you feel you really must be around to feel complete or to fulfill your duty or the dictates of your heart. Great efforts will be made.