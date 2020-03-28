Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). We're on a cusp. The world is changing fast. What worked for your parents isn't going to work for you. Past generations have much to offer you, and you have just as much to offer them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You want to help the situation, but there is a limit to how much you can do before you completely alter the whole scenario. Your delicate touch will be much appreciated.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll debate like a star, argue like a top lawyer and, in the end, concede like a wise elder. All you do will count for more because of the people you influence.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Loved ones expect things of you of which you are unaware. Poke around on the subject. Figure out what they want from you. This will be awkward in the moment, but also it will save you hours of future futility.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). So, you'll lose control. A lapse in self-discipline is just an opportunity. Take a lesson from it. Ultimately, the mistake could be what keeps you faithful to your best practices.

