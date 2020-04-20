Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The habit you've been trying to change has served you well for a very long time. You're probably feeling a little sentimental about it now. Perhaps it shouldn't be tossed away but gently coaxed out of your life instead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll be focused on attracting the sort of people who are a good fit for you, a key component of compatibility being their ability to pay the price you charge, which encompasses more currencies than one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are some things that people don't see naturally. They have to learn to see them, or maybe they have to unlearn ignoring them. You'll become informed, and things will look different to you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). In an oxymoronic statement, Henry Ford wisely suggested, "A business that makes nothing but money is a poor business." Indeed, you're looking for a demonstration of heart.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Frustration is caused by unrealistic expectations. Lower the bar a little and see if things don't get a more manageable. Small steps will take you the same distance as hops and stretches.