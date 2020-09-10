Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You may feel sympathetic to someone's plight but try not to indulge the emotion of pity. When you see strength in people, you help them to see the strong parts of themselves.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you undervalue your contribution, then you could get into a situation in which you're doing and giving more than is sustainable or healthy for you. That's a recipe for resentment. Be generous but cautiously so.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Small gestures often mean more than anyone realizes at the time. There are exchanges that occurred over a decade ago that you still think about today. Your mind is a beautiful mystery.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll build up the people around you. It's different for everyone. You have to feel out each situation as a standalone, and this is why you're excellent at relationships. You know how much work they really are.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can afford to be honest and direct. Some cannot do this without the requisite amount of charm. Some have too much baggage to do it without causing harm with the impact. Not you. You're light today. Just say what you mean.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Opportunities will come to you in the form of complaints. Wherever there is an unhappy person, there is a chance at providing something lucrative, useful or healing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You take nothing and no one for granted. Unlike most people, you don't have to lose something in order to recognize the value of it. You realize what you have, and you do what it takes to keep it perfectly intact.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The thing about peace is that it can't be peace all the time or it wouldn't be peace. Peace, like all things, needs a contrast. Is this any comfort -- knowing that times of disharmony help you spot peace when it comes?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People who are actively on their way to other places do not have the capacity to sit and enjoy one another, which is the glory of being a passenger and the magic of road trips and airplane rides. Someday.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The Snow Patrol song asks, "What if this all the love you ever get?" and though you can be assured that it's not, posing the question could make you dig in a little deeper.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Does it seem like an agreement you made is turning into a much larger responsibility than you bargained for? Stand up for yourself. Your actions need to show that you know your own value.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are helpers around and the job gets done. As long as there is good communication, all goes well. And if there's not, then it still might go well, but who's going to know?
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
