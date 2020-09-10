Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You take nothing and no one for granted. Unlike most people, you don't have to lose something in order to recognize the value of it. You realize what you have, and you do what it takes to keep it perfectly intact.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The thing about peace is that it can't be peace all the time or it wouldn't be peace. Peace, like all things, needs a contrast. Is this any comfort -- knowing that times of disharmony help you spot peace when it comes?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People who are actively on their way to other places do not have the capacity to sit and enjoy one another, which is the glory of being a passenger and the magic of road trips and airplane rides. Someday.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The Snow Patrol song asks, "What if this all the love you ever get?" and though you can be assured that it's not, posing the question could make you dig in a little deeper.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Does it seem like an agreement you made is turning into a much larger responsibility than you bargained for? Stand up for yourself. Your actions need to show that you know your own value.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are helpers around and the job gets done. As long as there is good communication, all goes well. And if there's not, then it still might go well, but who's going to know?

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

