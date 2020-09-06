Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In the beginning of a relationship, you're mainly trying things. You might not see it that way, because the process of getting to know someone is so intuitive. Just know that if it's not working, you can pivot and try something else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Sometimes you treat everyone the same, and other times it feels right to be more flexible, taking your lead from the needs of those around you. You'll be somewhere in the middle today, consistent but ready to adjust.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's an art to self-discipline. Knowing how far to push yourself is key. If you drive yourself too hard or place too many restrictions on yourself, you'll rebel. To rebel against yourself is far worse than rebelling against others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Just as a story without conflict is barely a story, a day without an obstacle would hardly be worth remembering. At least today's problem will have you laughing a little.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your mighty purpose today is to make people smile. Indeed, there may be none mightier, or more challenging, considering the moods of some of the people you'll come across.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A relationship is like a long car ride: Sometimes you're the one driving, but it's not good to have one person at the wheel for too long. Take turns. Slide over to the passenger seat.

