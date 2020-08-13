Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Congratulations are in order, and you will hear them so often that the biggest challenge will be not letting that go to your head. Whether or not you are successful in that, enjoy your moment to the fullest!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Each relationship is its own continent in which the tectonic plates merge and part. Earthquakes are an inevitability. Don't be alarmed. Think of them as a shift in boundaries.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Indifference is boring. Indifference is not invested in what happens. You don't care what people think about you, but you very much care what happens next and are deeply invested in getting to a certain outcome.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What you do will end up being much more interesting than the reason that brought you there in the first place. This is why this is a good day to accept invitations, regardless of the particulars.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Doing a really good job is the best decision you can make for any endeavor. Do whatever it takes to make your work stellar and to give people something to talk about and recommend.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The fun you face with another person will teach you something, but shared challenges teach you more. Until a relationship has weathered a storm, how do you know it's true nature?

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0