Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Without a jovial touch, people get bored and touchy. That's where you come in. You possess an unusual talent, which you will use to help, amuse and delight others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). While it is possible to be anything you want to be, it generally takes time. Meanwhile, you can dabble in whatever tone, feeling or mood you want to take on in an instant if you know the mental route to the place.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). More sunsets are caught than sunrises because a greater number of people are awake in the evening than are watching for the break of dawn. Get on an early tract. There's something spectacular in it for you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Relationships will have a feeling that is greater than the sum of their parts. Just as there's a certain dynamic present in togetherness, there's also a dynamic present in apartness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Goal setting doesn't always work for everyone or every situation. Right now it's enough to be on a certain kind of path. Your motivation and momentum are slowly picking up. Trust the journey.