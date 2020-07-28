Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are certain things you feel you know about your future self, as you've had glimpses of the person you're growing into. To fuel the vision is in no way a rejection of who you are now. Your vision guides with a loving push.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You like some of what's going on now, but you also know that it doesn't take too long for "more of the same" to feel like a trap. You'll resist complacency and order something different off of the menu of life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Relationships are more important than whatever it is that's being exchanged inside them. You don't think of people in terms of what they can do for you, but some people do. Avoid those who are gunning for short-term gains.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). To have a place for everything and everything in that place is an achievable ideal. Maybe things will not stay that way for long, but once established, it's a state that can be returned to with minimal effort.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Most of the wins come from being in the right headspace to cross the goal line. The actual movement matters less than the mindset that's making you move.