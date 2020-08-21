Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You already know what you like, so do something else. Better to find out that you have a great range of likes than to narrow your scope and be stuck trying to satisfy niche preferences.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The spotlight is on someone near and this comes as a comfort because you shine when playing a supporting role. You'll observe and note what to do and what not to do when it's your turn.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's mighty fine when the thing that feels good actually is good, though it won't always be the case today. The thing that feels good is a cheap shortcut, and you'll be much better off in the long run choosing the hard thing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Human perception (and indeed, survival) depends on filtering out more than what we let into our awareness. You may be noticing a lot more than the others. Try not to hold it against them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's going well. It doesn't mean that all the lights are green or that the journey is comfortable, cool and frustration-free. It just means that you are actually getting somewhere.