Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have a different experience of the world than any creature who has ever walked it. You'll be met with appreciation as you share your unique insights with someone you trust.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People need to hear your version of the story, but you've held back because you want to get the sentiment just right. It's worth putting work into, but don't overthink it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The very same experience you categorize as painful is also liberating. What rocks your belief about what is also opens your eyes to what could be. Look for gains everywhere.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are in a proactive mode and will lean into your gift for imagining, organizing and executing your next move. There are at least two key happenings that today's plans will smooth right out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What you feel capable of doing is not such a stretch from what you have already done; it's just you reaching in a slightly different direction. Assume that you'll do what you set out to do and then embark.