Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are better and worse methods to the goal. In the end, it's the way you get it done that defines you, not the result. If you can't figure out how to love the process, it's not the right process for you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Just as you mix new foods and environments into your life, it's important to add new faces. Different people bring out other sides of you. With change comes growth; with growth comes change.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Solving problems for others feels like a calling. There does come a point in each relationship when doing too much makes the other person helpless. Watch for that.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's easy to look back and think, "That was then. This is now." But the nature of history is repetition. If it hasn't done that yet, it will. The question is: How ready are you?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're like the kitten that, after some sudden frenzy, finds itself high up the tree without a clue as to how to get down. Don't wait for the firefighter with a ladder. Try and do your last dozen motions in reverse.