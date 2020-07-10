Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Anything you call out today, the universe will answer. Whatever your opinion may be, all you have to do is type it into a search engine to discover that there's someone who feels the same way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Doing everything at once isn't advised, although sometimes it can't be helped. And the more you try to do, the more capable you become. None can control the natural force that is the flow of life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Little by little, you're letting go of a past pain. Soon, you'll be totally free of it. This you do somewhat consciously, though your subconscious is working overtime on the project, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Bravado is your birthright. Today, you'll find yourself in a situation that requires more courage than experience. Dive in and learn as you go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can put up a social media post and then take it down. Most times that doesn't matter much, but it's also true that once you hit send, it's a matter of public record. Share advisedly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You know how to compliment people. It's not about what you admire, but about what they need to hear. It's beautiful when those to factors collide into one message.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

