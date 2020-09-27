Horoscopes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To be in touch with reality but not bound to it -- that is the existential sweet spot you'll hit today. You'll be a player on the stage, pretending while never losing sight of the fact that this is only a role.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The question of the day: If you knew that everything you gave a person would be passed forward to someone else, would it change your offerings? And if so, how?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are good surprises and bad surprises, and yet you'd really prefer no surprises today. You'd rather people do as you do -- which is to say, set up an expectation and then deliver on it!

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll have the sensation of many feelings happening at once, and the loudest ones get through. Life gets more interesting once you handle those loud feelings and settle into the nuances.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're a fixer, but not everyone's a fixer. There's an art to figuring out which problems to get into. Whatever you take on, it will touch you, mold you and ultimately define you. So, what here is really yours?