Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To be in touch with reality but not bound to it -- that is the existential sweet spot you'll hit today. You'll be a player on the stage, pretending while never losing sight of the fact that this is only a role.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The question of the day: If you knew that everything you gave a person would be passed forward to someone else, would it change your offerings? And if so, how?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are good surprises and bad surprises, and yet you'd really prefer no surprises today. You'd rather people do as you do -- which is to say, set up an expectation and then deliver on it!
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll have the sensation of many feelings happening at once, and the loudest ones get through. Life gets more interesting once you handle those loud feelings and settle into the nuances.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're a fixer, but not everyone's a fixer. There's an art to figuring out which problems to get into. Whatever you take on, it will touch you, mold you and ultimately define you. So, what here is really yours?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can't un-ring a bell. Someone close to you will be unable to resist the impulse, even though ringing that bell is essentially "crying wolf" with the shake of a wrist. It's unhelpful, as there's no emergency.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People feel different things in different places. You are a place, too -- a roaming place with its own emotional atmosphere. Everywhere you go, you carry your weather with you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In the digital world, you learn aspects of a person's being that are, essentially, abstract. There are many digital options, and yet, realistically, there is no substitute for sharing a vicinity with another person.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's no perfect option. Each has benefits and pitfalls. Not knowing a pitfall keeps you in fear. So when you stumble into the pit, appreciate what's happened. It's better to know.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You've a stellar memory these days, but keeping records is still very important. Writing, taking pictures and more helps you keep things straight and frees your mental energy for more important things.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Do not underestimate the power of context, which is largely about environment. It is easier to behave well in an environment that holds no temptations.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You are beginning to see yourself as a new person. You will become who you are in your mind's eye. Be daring. Try new visions. You can always change your mind later.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
