Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Nothing brings out your best like a situation that demands it. This is why you don't mind problems. They are a chance to show up and work out parts of you that wouldn't otherwise be known.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Resist the hurry to the end. As soon as you cross the finish line, you'll be back at the beginning of uncharted territory. Savor these moments in this part of the cycle. You'll look back on them fondly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll see the challenge and it won't look fun, but fun is not the point. This is your chance to be better. It's not about what you have to do; it's about what you get to do.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you can help someone get past a hurdle, make an improvement, or think of a problem differently, this is no small win. Some people go to school for years to learn how to do this and still come up short. Take the victory.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are too far inside of the problem to see it from a useful perspective. You might even too far inside to see it as a problem. This is why intelligent friends with insight are an invaluable source. Tap it.