Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your close friends have earned their place. For someone new to become dear to you at this very busy time in your life, they will need to fulfill a specific need or want.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Charming people, delicious food, jaw-dropping information -- these are all on offer for you today, though not in the typical ways you would go about experiencing such things.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You will influence others with integrity. The best part is, you won't come off sounding pushy in the least, because you don't have to push at all when you're just right.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is said that you can never go back because even if you do, it's just not the same. That's what makes today so incredible. You'll get as close to "back" as possible.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're open-minded. You don't require perfection or familiarity in order to give something a chance. For this reason, you'll become an early adopter of a novel solution.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The worse time to think of the best thing to do is when you're already doing it. Good plans make for a good life. You can always choose to follow or not follow your plan, but you can only give yourself that option if you have a plan.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You think that you're reasoning your way into a decision, but actually you decide based on a feeling before you are even aware that there is a decision to be made. Something has to feel right before it can make sense.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are things you can see yourself doing and things that are so far out of character for you that you can't even picture them. Place your imagination well because your life will follow it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll have an impact on your environment. You'll apply yourself in such a way that things will get lighter, brighter, fresher and more fun when you're around.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You will sing the unsung. Being able to see what's unique and interesting about people is a talent that makes life more enjoyable for all. Everyone gets a lift.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Staying on the path of least resistance means that when you do meet resistance, you just go another direction. The shift can be made without alarm or emotion. Much can happen when things move easily.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have many options, and it would be overwhelming indeed to have to account for them all. Narrow it down to three, and then pick the one that's easiest for you right now.
