Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You think that you're reasoning your way into a decision, but actually you decide based on a feeling before you are even aware that there is a decision to be made. Something has to feel right before it can make sense.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are things you can see yourself doing and things that are so far out of character for you that you can't even picture them. Place your imagination well because your life will follow it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll have an impact on your environment. You'll apply yourself in such a way that things will get lighter, brighter, fresher and more fun when you're around.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You will sing the unsung. Being able to see what's unique and interesting about people is a talent that makes life more enjoyable for all. Everyone gets a lift.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Staying on the path of least resistance means that when you do meet resistance, you just go another direction. The shift can be made without alarm or emotion. Much can happen when things move easily.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have many options, and it would be overwhelming indeed to have to account for them all. Narrow it down to three, and then pick the one that's easiest for you right now.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0