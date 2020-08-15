Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you are in an observant, receptive and artistic mood, "always," "never" and other extremes of language fall away. You revel in life's many colors and shades beyond black and white.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You've known things to be more work than anticipated, but today's thing is ridiculous. Devote yourself when it's adding up to something that will matter. This isn't. Get out of it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're still figuring out what can and cannot be done and which tasks fall neatly under your jurisdiction. It might be worth it to take on something that's not your responsibility, even though you won't get credit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There was a time when you stretched yourself to fit a role. And then, slowly, steadily, you grew to fit the title. You're about to repeat this process with a new challenge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your attitude is the perfect match to get any job done, but especially the ones that have to do with extending your powers of empathy to figure out how best to help the situation along.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You won't go wrong when you aim for tangible, quantifiable outcomes. A coach can help you along. Unambiguous feedback isn't for everyone -- only for the tough, like you.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0