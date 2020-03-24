Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The life that used to seem so clear to you is nowhere to be seen. You were younger when you played it on the projector of your mind. Now your ideas about the future wisely include great margins of inconceivability.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As you continue to make efforts instead of excuses, you set yourself apart from the weaker contestants. The competition gets more intense, and so do you. Your fan base grows.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When people feel judged, they want to depart from the source of judgment. It's true of self-judgment, too. To eliminate the need for such an escape, refrain from harsh judgment of yourself or anyone else.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). More is not always merrier, and it's usually costly and cumbersome. Before you add a slew of people to the party, make sure you have the proverbial equivalent of enough food, drink and entertainment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Once you're moving, moving is the most natural thing to do. The same goes for deciding. You're in a mood to make decisions and keep choosing until you have lined up your activity plan into the foreseeable future.

