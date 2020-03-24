Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The life that used to seem so clear to you is nowhere to be seen. You were younger when you played it on the projector of your mind. Now your ideas about the future wisely include great margins of inconceivability.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As you continue to make efforts instead of excuses, you set yourself apart from the weaker contestants. The competition gets more intense, and so do you. Your fan base grows.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When people feel judged, they want to depart from the source of judgment. It's true of self-judgment, too. To eliminate the need for such an escape, refrain from harsh judgment of yourself or anyone else.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). More is not always merrier, and it's usually costly and cumbersome. Before you add a slew of people to the party, make sure you have the proverbial equivalent of enough food, drink and entertainment.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Once you're moving, moving is the most natural thing to do. The same goes for deciding. You're in a mood to make decisions and keep choosing until you have lined up your activity plan into the foreseeable future.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are three roles open to you: critic, competitor and problem-solver. The most natural fit is the last one, as you'll gravitate toward solutions that serve the best interests of all.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You get along with most. No one can get along with all. There's learning potential in every interaction, and you'll grow from every relationship, even the more difficult ones.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Maybe believing in an indifferent universe is the same as accepting reality. The inevitabilities of life can and should be combatted daily with an active pursuit of kindness and beauty.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's no great mystery here, just a problem with a practical solution, which you have at your fingertips. You won't even have to come up with it. Just close your eyes and remember.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Does scale really matter? The attention you put in will be the same today whether you're addressing one person or 100 or 1,000. You'll give it all your very best.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You want to bring people something they can use and delight in. You want to be the levity, the gift, the laughter. This is a lot to ask of yourself, and yet you'll deliver it today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When it's your room, it's your rules. The more you get with this principle, the more you adhere to other people's rules in their rooms. Boundaries get laid today.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
