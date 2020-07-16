Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Whether you have a knack for today's task or not matters very little. Action teaches you and allows your natural talents to emerge at the same time, if you have them. And if you don't -- well, the deed will get done either way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don't have to be involved in a grand effort or lofty project to make a difference. Simple acts of kindness and the warmth that emanates from you has impact beyond what you know.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Rituals assist and power you. Doing the same thing over and over is a kind of magic spell. There's an aim you'd like to accomplish and it's time to develop some repeatable daily actions to help you get there.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You (and everyone you know) are vulnerable to distraction. Each time your attention goes to something other than what you meant to be doing, it costs you. Take preventative measures to stay on track.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Lateral moves are seldom painful but the rewards they offer will be mild to say the least. More often than not, the way forward is through discomfort. Your willingness to endure it allows for your blossoming.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you want to hook into a new habit, figure out what's in it for you and what feels good about it. Otherwise, you'll be pushing and struggling and it will be impossible to keep up the willpower for very long.

