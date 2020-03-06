Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you're working very hard and not being compensated, it's natural to get a bit testy. It may help your attitude to consider that there may be other forms of compensation in play that cannot be tallied at this time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The right attitude for the moment -- that's the trick -- to match yourself to what's going on around you and then feel around for any points of advantage you might be able to lean into.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The question of doing things for love vs. money will come up. Would you still do this work if you were a multimillionaire? If not, what work would you still be willing to do?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you're in a rut, then it's because you settled somewhere that made sense for a moment and repeated an action until it dug a nice groove. Getting out of a rut will be a matter of leverage and different sorts of movement.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Making yourself user-friendly sounds like some sort of co-dependent tendency. But actually, anything you can do to make it easier for people to interact with you will benefit one, all and especially you.

