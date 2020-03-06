Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you're working very hard and not being compensated, it's natural to get a bit testy. It may help your attitude to consider that there may be other forms of compensation in play that cannot be tallied at this time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The right attitude for the moment -- that's the trick -- to match yourself to what's going on around you and then feel around for any points of advantage you might be able to lean into.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The question of doing things for love vs. money will come up. Would you still do this work if you were a multimillionaire? If not, what work would you still be willing to do?
CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you're in a rut, then it's because you settled somewhere that made sense for a moment and repeated an action until it dug a nice groove. Getting out of a rut will be a matter of leverage and different sorts of movement.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Making yourself user-friendly sounds like some sort of co-dependent tendency. But actually, anything you can do to make it easier for people to interact with you will benefit one, all and especially you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There's a feeling of nostalgia that you probably won't be able to shake, and why would you want to? "No wonder the moon in the window seems to have drifted out of a love poem that you used to know by heart." -- Billy Collins
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Get the experience -- the firsthand, in-person, face-to-face, sweat-on-the-pavement experience. There's no story, movie, class or book that could teach you the same thing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You need to keep some in the reserve today. Hold back because your expenditures, mostly emotionally speaking, will be a little more intense than anticipated, and it's good to have a buffer.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The difficult tasks will be all yours if you want them. Why would you? Because no one else does. The mess is everyone's to handle, though only the noblest put their hands to the task.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What you're thinking of as an identity can also be thought of as though it were simply a choice that you repeat until it becomes synonymous and inextricably entwined with who you are.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The value of intimate relationships is impossible to quantify, but if you were to try, the best measure would be through heartfelt expressions that defy the rules of reason.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Maybe everything has a shelf life. Some expiry dates are a longtime running. For instance, the humble jellyfish has been around for 500 million years. Also, the love you've got going has a pretty good chance of a long existence.
