Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Life is pretty simple when you think of it in simple terms, which you very much will do today. You will do what you need to do to attract what you most desire.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The ones who are lying around and having a good ol' time are either doing it very right or very wrong, and you'll likely have a strong opinion about that today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The way people treat one another when they are in public versus in private will be two different things. The discrepancy is one to ponder or, if applicable, remedy.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll find yourself mentally weaving an alternate version of things. Not all fantasy is escape. Sometimes it's a creative way of understanding reality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The guitarist can't play with silk gloves on. Friction is what vibrates those strings. Don't be afraid to dig into life with your nails. This day is waiting for you to give it a rhythm and sound.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Study past successes and failures for the keys to victory. To skip the research phase of a project is to waste time, as there is no use in repeating what didn't work before.