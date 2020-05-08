Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll float to the highest level of conduct, as though life were an endless formal dinner. There's great effort in creating an effect of restraint and refinement, which is why more people don't bother. You'll be richly rewarded.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Being able to take a long view of things will save you from future discomfort. There are a lot of things you could take on. Consider what it would mean for your next few days and far beyond.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Once you decide that you are going to devote yourself to making progress, you'll stick to an endeavor until you get where you want to go. The game has started. To delay is to lose any advantage you might have.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Consider that your most powerful asset is your reputation. So anything that lifts it will probably be worth the attention, effort and money that goes into the process.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll have a strong first impression to a situation. Note it -- even formally with an actual note -- but don't act on it. There is more to learn here, and you're playing a long game.