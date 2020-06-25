Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because of the interconnectedness of body, mind and soul, the fitness of one area will be communicated through the other two. For vibrant benefits, breathe energy into your weaker modality.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You will either commit completely to the task or will pretend that you are completely committed to the task, recognizing how important it is to everyone on the team that you appear unified and "all in."
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It doesn't matter if it's a boss, loved one or complete stranger -- when someone asks you to do something, you naturally default to "yes." This agreeableness will be the start of an adventure.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Just like crunches build stomach muscles, emotional stability can be exercised and built, giving you a core of strength that is even more attractive than a six-pack of abs.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've known both introversion and extroversion and are currently an "ambivert," as some situations make you feel outgoing and others make you feel closed up.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What the others want may not be desirable, possible or convenient to you, but you'll hear them out anyway. This act of kindness and respect has repercussions of healing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is little in life more valuable than the unconditional support of a true friend. You'll experience the pure love of an exchange that is without motive or expectation of reciprocity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In uncertain circumstances, it is only human to rely on assumptions. Be superhuman instead. Let go of what you know and reserve judgment as you try to absorb the truth in front of you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). For most people, if they know how to start, then they'll dive right in. Not knowing where to start leads to procrastination. You'll have the opportunity and privilege of leading the way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Too many choices can be overwhelming, not enough is boring. You'll find your own sweet spot of options, but don't assume it's the same for all. Some people can handle three, others 23.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Some thought patterns are like riptides. It's easy to get carried away and fighting them head-on can be futile. Relax and be carried. Wait for the break -- it's coming -- and then you can swim to the shore.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). This is the time to relax your expectations and accept that your best is always relative to the moment. You can push yourself, but be kind about it. There is no need to punish yourself, ever.
