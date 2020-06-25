Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is little in life more valuable than the unconditional support of a true friend. You'll experience the pure love of an exchange that is without motive or expectation of reciprocity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In uncertain circumstances, it is only human to rely on assumptions. Be superhuman instead. Let go of what you know and reserve judgment as you try to absorb the truth in front of you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). For most people, if they know how to start, then they'll dive right in. Not knowing where to start leads to procrastination. You'll have the opportunity and privilege of leading the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Too many choices can be overwhelming, not enough is boring. You'll find your own sweet spot of options, but don't assume it's the same for all. Some people can handle three, others 23.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Some thought patterns are like riptides. It's easy to get carried away and fighting them head-on can be futile. Relax and be carried. Wait for the break -- it's coming -- and then you can swim to the shore.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). This is the time to relax your expectations and accept that your best is always relative to the moment. You can push yourself, but be kind about it. There is no need to punish yourself, ever.

