Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are talents you have that some of your friends just don't understand. At best, they accept this part of you but can't appreciate it. You deserve to be nurtured, not merely tolerated. You could use a few new friends.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's a difference between being carefree and being uncaring. You're attracted to happy, lighthearted people who are also empathetic and intelligent -- in other words, people like you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Structure inspires. This is why thousands of years later, Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids get visitors by the droves. Fates favor your structural fortifications today, whether through routine, business plan or blueprint.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Compromise isn't always the way to please both parties. When each settles for something different from what's wanted, it's a lose-lose. If you want to win all around, you'll have to get creative.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's not like you can go buy willpower when your supply is running low. But you can replenish by demanding less of yourself and taking it a bit easier. This is kindness you deserve. Be sweet to yourself.

