Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A scenario that's got your attention happens to match up with a subconscious script, a memory imprinted on your childhood brain. In other words, you've seen this one before. Now is your chance to fix it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're worrying unnecessarily about the practicality of your own wishes. It's not up to you to decide what's within the realm of reality. Let yourself dream wild and free.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Attention is like a key; it has a particular shape and every lock is different. Ill-fitting attention won't open doors or lead anywhere. Cater your focus. Give what the other person actually needs.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). "Progressive desensitization" is the clinical name for today's success key. Dive in and start facing fear. The only way to get to the place you want to be is to do a thing until you are no longer afraid of it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you're not sure, don't do it. Action will suffer from the doubt you feel. What's worse is that the others on your team, or the opposing team, will sense that you're not all in. It's an all-or-nothing kind of day.