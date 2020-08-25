Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Love isn't always wise, but it is unwise indeed to shun love. Open yourself to love from wherever it may come, and accept as much of it as you are given.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don't hold out for magic. Make it happen. Align yourself with powerful forces to bring about a certain result, or learn the smoke-and-mirrors tricks that create an effect. Magic is within your ability.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The last word goes to the one who is the most stubborn, not the most correct. Either way, it is a childish prize to fight for unless you are a parent teaching respect and manners to a child.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In dedicating yourself to being more effective, you will have the bonus of being more powerful. With power comes responsibility. You'll be deciding, realistically, if you really want it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The new person entering your life is neither entirely familiar nor entirely strange. There is some old Karma to work out here. No need to ask too may questions, though ... feel your way through it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Much will be sorted out in 15 silent, thoughtful minutes. Those breaks during which you retreat to the sanctuary of your own mind will recharge you and open you to wonderful ideas.

