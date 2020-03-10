Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You sometimes feel like you don't know what you're doing when, in fact, there are many ways of "knowing" that you're discounting. Hush your inner doubts; trust yourself; and keep going.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Romantic love is a dance that, like the tango or the fox trot, requires a certain amount of space and tension between partners. Be mindful of this. Stay strong and aware as you move.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Any song you listen to a hundred times in a row will get on your nerves, even if it started off as your favorite song. There's a point when even the most joyful repetitions need to be interrupted.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don't need approval to move forward. It's too early for the others to really get what you're doing anyway, so don't give them the chance to stop you. As long as you know what you're doing, that's what matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It would seem that the one getting special treatment is the most powerful person in the room, but it's not really the case. The controls are being moved at a lower and less visible level.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your way of seeing something is valuable. When you share this with someone who could use a few different perspectives, you are giving a gift. When you take the time to carefully present your views, that's pretty wrapping paper.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

