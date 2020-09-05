Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Though you feel emotionally bound to the people and projects you care about, it will benefit you to ask this thought exercise: What if your only real duty is to your own sense of adventure?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your people are your people not because they are so much like you but because of what you're willing to do for them -- which is just about anything they might need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's a new goal to strive for, but you'll accomplish it with the same approach that's worked for you in the past. You'll start with a sketch -- an outline of a general vision -- and then fill in the blanks.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What's on the outside can be arranged to make life easier, certainly. And yet, the circumstances cannot and will not ever be the source of joy, which is an inwardly generated force.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are many situations that are helped by black-or-white thinking, for instance, when you have to assess quickly, act decisively, commit deeply. But for most things, allow for as full a range of color as you can.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You might not like the information that comes your way initially, but it will be good to know, as it will deepen your understanding of the scene you're in, thus giving you more power in it.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

