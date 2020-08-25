Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you challenge yourself, you discover yourself. If you wait, the world will do it for you, but it won't be the same kind of challenge -- not as specific, not as interesting.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Maybe it wasn't your quest to be extremely attractive inside and out, but it happened anyway -- a benefit of tending to the important things, serving the people around you consistently, making pleasantness your job.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It really doesn't matter whether you do a thing alone or with lots of help. What matters is getting this thing done and in the bag, so to speak. You may as well accept whatever help you are offered.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Attempt to debunk your own theories. Most mistakes, be they personal, professional, financial or other, are mistakes of ego. Leaving oneself unchecked is arrogance. Instead, ask, "Could I be wrong?"

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Of all the things you could rail against, one of the most futile is that of human nature, which is indomitable, illogical and wildly successful. Since human nature often wins out, it makes sense to work with it, not against it.