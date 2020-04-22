Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You may hear yourself paying lip service to an idea that your heart is not totally backing up. Your awareness of this conflict is most fortuitous. Work it out. Save yourself from fully committing to a bad fit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In his poem "Truth is the Person Who is There" Geoff Bouvier suggests, "The sky meets the mountain with no further obligation." You'll be the sky. You'll be the mountain. Both are grateful positions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll be negotiating in some way. It may feel uncomfortable to ask for what you really want, but it's important to do it anyway. Definitely don't cave to the other person's stance. Meet in the middle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're in a circumstance that's very much like a game and yet there are at least 20 more important things than winning at stake. Top three: the people you get to meet, the honing of skills and team spirit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Like a shaman, you will have your foot in two different worlds today, forming a bridge between those who would otherwise find it very difficult to communicate. You'll carry messages from one side to the other.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Everyone prefers environments where they feel large and in charge. Going where you know you'll be out of your element -- whether it's an actual place, relationship or other realm -- takes guts. You have guts.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

