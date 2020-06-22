Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Where is this relationship going? You have more control over this than you think. Your unyielding kindness and unconditional love will guide all to a stable place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Suggestions come from all sides -- bosses, mentors, partners and your own head. Weed out the unhelpful. Hone in on the best and brightest. Listen to the ones likely to do you the most good.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The Greek word "krisis" means "decision." You will not wait until a moment of despair to choose what's right for you. Whatever compels you to make up your mind is a positive force.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's hard to make another person understand what's in your heart when you can't quite articulate it to yourself. Do try though. Writing about your feelings will help you understand them a little better.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's not too much to ask that others get in tune with what you are feeling. Good friends will try to match your pace, slowing down or speeding up to be where you are, physically, emotionally and otherwise.