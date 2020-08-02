Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though you take no pleasure in the suffering of others, sometimes the tragic television show or troubled friend makes you glad for your own position. It isn't perfect by any stretch, but you're better off than many.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can take your time evaluating the trade, but more time won't give you the answer. This is a matter of accepting what you know in an instant and can be summed up like this: If it's too good to be true, it isn't.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The unbalanced thing will be set right. With a little communication, the one who has extra will flow some resources to the one who doesn't have enough, and equilibrium will be established.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Even if you feel you have no news to share, make an effort to connect with friends and family. You'll be surprised what fortuitous information comes up when there's no particular agenda to the conversation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What you desire will not come about through direct means. There is no pushing, buying or persuasion involved, only attraction. The most attractive mode is modesty and moderation.