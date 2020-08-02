You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscopes

{{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though you take no pleasure in the suffering of others, sometimes the tragic television show or troubled friend makes you glad for your own position. It isn't perfect by any stretch, but you're better off than many.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can take your time evaluating the trade, but more time won't give you the answer. This is a matter of accepting what you know in an instant and can be summed up like this: If it's too good to be true, it isn't.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The unbalanced thing will be set right. With a little communication, the one who has extra will flow some resources to the one who doesn't have enough, and equilibrium will be established.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Even if you feel you have no news to share, make an effort to connect with friends and family. You'll be surprised what fortuitous information comes up when there's no particular agenda to the conversation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What you desire will not come about through direct means. There is no pushing, buying or persuasion involved, only attraction. The most attractive mode is modesty and moderation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If a person does not respond to you in the way you want, do not try for a different outcome. You are better off moving along to the next person, where you will get an entirely different response.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The wise choices are easier to make when you know what you care about. When you don't know yet, don't worry about being wise. Anything you choose will teach you more about what you care about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Social status is one of those things you don't really feel like you care too much about until you're in a position to gain or lose it and become surprised by your behavior. You are, after all, only human.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Today's problem isn't so tough. Ask a few people, do a thorough internet search, read an article or two and you'll know enough to make an informed decision.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though you are typically highly responsible and able to make decisions that are best for the long-term, right now you'll feel inclined to move based on the potential for fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The occasional slip-up might not matter too much, but you still feel an urgency to correct mistakes and figure out how to prevent the same ones from repeatedly occurring, which will be the cornerstone of today's success.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It will be important to check off all of the daily habits you hold so dear today because it is only after these rituals are complete that you feel you have the space to share freely.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You've known what it's like to grasp at elusive rings. Now, the thing you're hanging onto clasps your hand just as …

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are certain things you feel you know about your future self, as you've had glimpses of the person you're grow…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The point will be just to show up and see what you discover. If you can lower your expectation or, better yet, go i…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you stand where you can see, you stand where you can be seen. What should you expose, and what should you prot…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It starts off small enough. You notice what another person has and it creates a sharp indent where a seed of want i…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You do not want people to be overly reliant on you. This would lead to them feeling disempowered, and you feeling l…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Endeavor to stay in the spirit of good cheer and you will find, when the moment of truth is upon you, the positive …

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Willpower is a muscle that, like the other muscles you have, if worked too hard will become vulnerable to fatigue. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News