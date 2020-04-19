Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll be several people throughout the day -- a quiet, contemplative conversationalist, the fun and silly one, the expert, the student. However you're feeling, honor it and play to your strengths.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In the past, you've assumed that if you weren't succeeding with a person, there was something about you or your approach that you could change to fix it. Consider another way. What if you engineered what works for you?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Being alone is an opportunity to have a meetup with yourself and catch up on the current status of your own head and heart. Ask, "How am I really doing?" and "What matters now?"

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don't have to challenge yourself every single day. Today, it's better not to force yourself to do the things that drain you. Go where you thrive, avoid where you merely survive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Relationships are teaching and changing you, though some of these lessons won't be obvious to you until the transformation is complete and you can look back and see the "before" and "after."

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The effort to create trust isn't something you only need to do to make a first impression or to sway people you don't know well. Today, you'll see how trust is built or eroded in every interaction, even with the most familiar people.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

