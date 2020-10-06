Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Unfortunately, sometimes groups bring out the worst in people. They can gang up against those they perceive as weaker. There's someone that the others are discounting. You'll listen carefully to what this person has to say.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Beware of those who speak like they have the key to all knowledge. Most likely, they are clueless, as there is no such key. Those who know a lot are usually humbled by what they've learned.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Those who advertise transformation will steal a little of your love of who you are now and sell it back to you in the form of a promise. But maybe you don't need to change. If you believed that, then you'd be richer.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you like someone a lot, you want to know that they like you, too. So, you test the waters. You push buttons. You watch their reaction and determine whether you're deep enough under their skin to have an effect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Solitude recharges you. It may feel like you're hiding out because if others knew you were alone, they'd have other ideas for your time. But the fact is that you shouldn't need to make up an excuse to get the solo time you need.