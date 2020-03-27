Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When was the last time you heard no one you had to answer to, saw no issue that needed solving, felt no pressure at all? It's been a while. Go where you can create the illusion of tranquility.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Social awkwardness can be blamed for 90% of today's stress. Whatever you do to make interactions easy will improve the day for anyone within a 10-yard radius of you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The exceptional work you do may be awarded in the future, but it's the daily stuff that really deserves mention and yet may not get it for a while. Know your value.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The usual work you do may, unfortunately, go unmentioned. You know the quantity and scope of what you've done, and that gives you a private feeling of accomplishment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In sports and in life, people tend to root for the underdog. In business, not so much. When it comes to money, many need to have a confident feeling they'll be getting theirs back. Use this concept to your advantage.

