Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you were so strong in yourself that no one else's opinion could possibly deter you or rock your confidence, you would also be out of touch. So, right now, don't worry so much about being strong; just be you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your confidence comes from a wellspring of integrity. You know what you've done, what you have and who you are. You don't require constant reminders of your greatness or tons of reinforcement to feel good.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). "The voice of your eyes is deeper than all roses," said the poet E.E. Cummings. Your heart will interpret this voice when you look into the eyes of another and you will understand all its sad, sweet messages.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Love is complex and yet you can't sort it out with logical thought processes. Overthinking leads to error. Get your head out of it, and let your heart do the work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You appreciate when people are friendly and helpful, especially when you already know them. Otherwise, you wonder they're up to something. Your mood: quietly on guard.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can safely assume that everyone and everything has something to teach you and go from there. By the end of the day, you'll be like a student coming out of a very long lecture, ready to blow off some steam.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll be delighted by the success of unplanned events. Just don't let that deter you from making plans. Spontaneous twists usually work out best when there was a plan to veer from.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Pain is a signal. It is possible to feel pain and not be hurt by it. For example, endurance sports enthusiasts may experience this as they push through a workout. Pain is part of the process. Hurt is a judgment.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You know your limits and your triggers, which makes you more powerful, not less. But take into account that things like that change. You get stronger and braver. Test and push yourself today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You will tend to your many responsibilities, pay what needs paying and fix what needs fixing. If it were also your job to have fun, what would you do then?
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You think about things in a certain way that you may not even be aware of until you express what you're thinking to a friend. The act of articulating yourself brings about new insights.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's no easier way, no shortcut available, no hack or guide that will provide the answer. You just have to find it as you go along. Luckily, this hard way is also the fun way.
