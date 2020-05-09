Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you were so strong in yourself that no one else's opinion could possibly deter you or rock your confidence, you would also be out of touch. So, right now, don't worry so much about being strong; just be you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your confidence comes from a wellspring of integrity. You know what you've done, what you have and who you are. You don't require constant reminders of your greatness or tons of reinforcement to feel good.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). "The voice of your eyes is deeper than all roses," said the poet E.E. Cummings. Your heart will interpret this voice when you look into the eyes of another and you will understand all its sad, sweet messages.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Love is complex and yet you can't sort it out with logical thought processes. Overthinking leads to error. Get your head out of it, and let your heart do the work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You appreciate when people are friendly and helpful, especially when you already know them. Otherwise, you wonder they're up to something. Your mood: quietly on guard.