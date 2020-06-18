Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Be on the lookout for ways to repurpose the past. Discarded scraps from one project/relationship/era can be reworked and turned into something new.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Giving is the theme. Give to the point where it feels good, and then go further. It shouldn't hurt a lot, but it needs to hurt a little. The spiritual benefit of sacrifice can't come if no sacrifice has been made.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Study and cultural exploration will bring you good fortune. You will feel determined to do your unbiased research, and you will refrain from forming an opinion until you have all of the facts.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). All superheroes know that most of the gig is hiding your identity until it's time to shine. You've enormous strength and power; that's a given. Knowing when to use it is the art.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll have ideas, and you need the right people to bounce them off of. People who absorb your energy and agree with you are not good bouncing prospects. Look for the hard and deflective types.