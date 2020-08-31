Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You know that the way you talk to yourself profoundly impacts your mood, and yet, often, you are not aware of the particulars. Today, there will be obvious benefits to listening in closely to that you-to-you dialogue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Is it really possible to organize your thoughts, and if so, how so? Alphabetical? First come, first served? By numerical urgency level? You'll intuitively stumble upon the best way and have astounding clarity for the effort.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll find a simple path to feeling better. You'll pause to reflect on what happened, what you felt about it and whether there might be another way to think about it than the reaction that caused you so much pain.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To irrationally anticipate future threats or dangers is just an overactive version of the related rational skill. Consider your vigilance a talent, and then rely on outside opinions to keep yourself in check.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Words that follow lines of logic and heart connect you to humanity -- illogical, heartfelt words perhaps even more so. Logic without heart is practically useless, if not dangerous today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You are trying to have more discipline around something. The occasional lapses don't mean too much. What makes a difference is what you do most often and persistently. Also that you don't quit.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

