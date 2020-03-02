Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is very little that you really have to do. What's before you is all optional. It's good to remember that every once in a while. And when you talk about your life, phrase it as what you "get" to do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Many valuable discoveries have been made by chance by people seeking something else entirely. Then again, chance favors the seekers. Ask any of them, or just ask yourself today, as you're definitely in the category.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The same problem seems life-altering for one person and able to be solved in a snap to another. Giving problems the scale they deserve in your life is an art that you're executing better and better.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Friends will shape your day, and this will be a reminder about how important it is to have good people in your life -- people you admire and trust to be compassionate and kind.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though you'll be tempted to act automatically and out of loyalty and a sense of justice, taking a moment to reflect will make all the difference, as right and wrong will not be so obvious.

